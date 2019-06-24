ICC World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Australia Predicted XI against England - Tough call for Aaron Finch

Australia will be looking to continue their winning run in the ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on England in a highly anticipated group stage encounter in London on Tuesday. Australia are currently second in the points table with five wins from six matches and a decent net run rate of +0.849.

In their last match, David Warner’s century paved the way for Australia to beat Bangladesh by 48 runs.

Warner made Bangladesh pay for dropping him on 10 with an innings of 166 -- the left-handed opener’s second century of the World Cup -- in a total of 381-5. Bangladesh, needing to surpass Ireland’s World Cup record chase of 329-7 against England in 2011, struggled to keep up with the required run-rate.

Mushfiqur Rahim hit a fine 102 not out but the his entertaining fifth-wicket stand of 127 with Mahmudullah (69) came too late to alter the course of the match as Bangladesh finished on 333-8 after their 50 overs.

Ahead of their match against England, Australia coach Justin Langer said that England were still the team to beat.

“See how they’ve played for four years, they’re the best team in the world,” Langer told reporters.

“Look at their team ... Nothing has changed in a week,” he added.

When it comes to the team composition, it is highly unlikely that Australia will be making any changes to their side. The only possible change can be the inclusion of Nathan Lyon in place of Adam Zampa but the chances of that happening is quite low. The team performed quite well against Bangladesh and they will be looking to repeat that show once again when they take on tournament favourites England at the Lord’s.

Australia Predicted XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

