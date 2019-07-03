ICC World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand: England Predicted XI against New Zealand - Change in bowling attack

England will look to confirm their semifinal berth in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on New Zealand in their last group stage game at Riverside Cricket Ground on Wednesday. If England lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them to enter the knockout stage with victory over Bangladesh. On the other hand, in the event of New Zealand losing on Wednesday, either of the South Asian teams -- Bangladesh and Pakistan -- can draw level with the Black Caps and fancy their chances of making it to the knockouts. England, who had to face a lot of criticism from all quarters after facing back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia, came out with their A-game against India in Birmingham to keep their semifinals hope alive.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy made his return from injury in the last game against India and his impact was almost instant. The opening batsman slammed a brilliant half century and was involved in a record partnership with Jonny Bairstow. Against New Zealand, England fans will once again be expecting brilliant things from Roy.

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has also been enjoying a brilliant run of form lately and against India, he was once again the top performer for his side with an impressive century. With 356 runs from 8 games, he has been a stalwart in the England batting line-up and against New Zealand, he will be hoping for another good knock.

ALSO READ: New Zealand Predicted XI against England - One changed expected

Joe Root

Joe Root has been in sensational form for England and has been the most consistent performer for them in the tournament. With three fifties and two centuries, Root is one of the leading run-getters in the tournament and would look to continue the same against New Zealand.

Eoin Morgan

Skipper Eoin Morgan has been hot and cold in the tournament and will look to make amends against the in-form bowling attack of New Zealand. He was unable to score big against India and in the significant match against New Zealand, the onus will once again be on Morgan to score quickly in the middle overs.

Ben Stokes

All-rounder Ben Stokes almost took England home against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively and showed immense maturity in batting with the tail. His ability to score fast and pick crucial wickets makes him one of the first names on the team sheet.

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler hasn’t come to the party yet in the tournament except for a half-century against Bangladesh. He wasn’t needed in most of the games as the job was done by the high-profile top-order. But when he was called to do the job for the team, he couldn’t live up to the expectation.

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes has been among the wickets as he has scalped nine in as many matches so far. Not to forget his ability to make the new ball move both ways. The fact that he is a very handy batsman makes him a guaranteed starter for England.

Moeen Ali

All eyes will be on Moeen Ali in this contest as he will be making his return to the side after missing out against India. The fact that he is capable of hitting a few out of the park makes him a very important player for the side. The presence of Moeen down the order means England bat deep and it will be needed against New Zealand.

Adil Rashid

Spinner Adil Rashid will look to trouble the New Zealand batsmen on the spinning paradise of Chester-Le-Street. With 7 wickets to his name, he has performed well till now and a similar performance will be expected from him.

Mark Wood

Fast-bowler Mark Wood has been in good wicket-taking form and will look to continue the same against India. With 13 wickets to his name, Wood is one of the top wicket-takers of the tournament and much will depend on his form at the start of the New Zealand innings in this match.

Jofra Archer

Archer is coming into this match with 16 wickets in eight matches and will be eager to add some big names in this list against New Zealand. He has been a top performer for his team this year and with his fiery pace and bounce, he will be a tough challenge for the New Zealand batsmen.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 11:14 IST