ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers

40 matches are done, India and Australia have sealed their semi-finals berth and now, there are three teams vying for two spots and the battle is heating up. India were convincing in their win over Bangladesh and their campaign was back on track after the defeat to England.

Now, England take on New Zealand, the winner qualifies and the loser will have to wait for the result of the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The hosts, after their convincing win over India, look to be more confident against New Zealand. However, this match will be a test of the nerves, and both sides would want to be at their absolute best.

Here is the updated points table:

Leading run-scorers and wicket-takers:

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 10:16 IST