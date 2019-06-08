Ian Bishop surprises by picking 4 Indians and only 1 Australian in his all-time ODI XI

As the ICC World Cup 2019 picks up pace in England, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop decided to pick his all-time ODI XI. Bishop’s all-time ODI XI is a delight for Indian fans as four cricketers from India have made it to his XI but at the same time it may force a few Australian fans to raise their eyebrows as only one from their country made the cut.

Bishop picked two Indians to open the batting in his all-time ODI XI. One of them was obviously none other than Sachin Tendulkar but he made a bold choice in picking Rohit Sharma as Tendulkar’s partner, ignoring the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Adam Gilchrist. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Bishop said Rohit has the qualities to become a modern-day great and he can forge a good opening partnership with Tendulkar at the top.

“I have an opening pair from the same country. Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit can become a modern day great. He can forge a real great partnership with Sachin,” Bishop said in a video for ICC.

"He's already for me, a modern day great of 50-over cricket."



West Indies legend Ian Bishop has named his star-studded @GoDaddy Greatest ODI XI! pic.twitter.com/s2VCl1kSAt — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2019

The tall fast bowler picked Viv Richards as his no. 3 batsman.

“Richards was way ahead of his time. If you look at his strike rate then you would realize, he can fit into any team even today.”

There was no doubt in Bishop’s mind as to who his No. 4 would be. Terming India captain Virat Kohli a modern-day great, Bishop said Kohli’s ability to win matches sets him apart.

“I cannot go past Virat Kohli, the way he has scored runs, won games, his record in chases, he’s already a modern great,” Bishop added

Bishop’s no. 5 was former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers. “There shouldn’t be any debate on AB’s position. I cannot remember any other player who has a 50-plus average at that strike rate despite playing so many games,” Bishop said.

Bishop surprised many with his choice of all-rounder at no. 6. Instead of the likes of Kapil Dev, Ian Botthom, Jacques Kallis, and Imran Khan, he went in with former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener.

Bishop picked MS Dhoni as his wicket-keeper. “Average of 50, wicket keeper, great finisher and along with Klusener, Dhoni can give nightmares to bowlers,” Bishop said.

Bishop picked Saqlain Mushtaq as the lone spinner in his side saying the former Pakistan off-spinner was one of the firsts to spin the ball both ways from the pitch.

Wasim Akram, West Indies’ Joel Garner and Australia’s Glenn McGrath were Bishop’s seamers in his all-time ODI XI. McGrath incidentally was the only Australian in Bishop’s side.

Ian Bishop’s all-time ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Lance Klusener, MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Joel Garner, Glenn McGrath.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 10:32 IST