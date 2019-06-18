ICC World Cup 2019: Imran Tahir two wickets away from scripting WC history for South Africa

Spinner Imran Tahir is on the verge of scripting World Cup history for South Africa when his team lock horns against New Zealand in a crunch group stage clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Tahir has scalped eight wickets in five matches so far and he is the leading wicket-taker for the Proteas in the tournament. Tahir has now taken his overall World Cup wickets tally to 37 and he is on the cusp of a big record.

Tahir needs just two wickets to become the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in World Cups. Currently, legendary pacer Alan Donald tops the charts and Tahir is just one wicket away from equalling his record.

South Africa will look to avenge their 2015 semi-final defeat while New Zealand will aim to reclaim their position at the top of the points table.

South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the last edition, had a dismal start to their World Cup campaign, losing three straight games followed by a wash-out before registering their maiden win against bottom-placed Afghanistan.

A lot will depend on veteran spinner Imran Tahir should the Edgbaston surface offer turn. The 40-year-old took two wickets each against England and Bangladesh, before running through Afghanistan.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 15:46 IST