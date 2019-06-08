ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma on verge of joining Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Rohit Sharma started his ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a brilliant century against South Africa and the Indian cricket team vice-captain has the chance to join an elite ODI list when his side takes on Australia on Sunday.

Rohit needs 20 runs more to complete 2000 runs against Australia in ODIs and as a result, he will become the fourth cricketer to do so after Sachin Tendulkar and the Windies duo of Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes.

READ: India’s Predicted XI against Australia - Kohli & Co face tough call

If he can achieve the feat on Sunday, Rohit will also become the fastest to score 2000 ODI runs against Australia.

Sachin Tendulkar took (51) innings, Desmond Haynes took (59) innings and Sir Viv Richards took (45) innings to complete 2000 runs while Rohit will play his 37th innings on Sunday.

Rohit currently has the second highest number of runs against Australia in ODIs when it comes to Indian batsmen and he also has the third most centuries (7) against Australia after Sachin Tendulkar (9) and Virat Kohli (8).

India’s quest for glory will face a stern test in formidable Australia, forcing Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to put their thinking caps on and contemplate a tactical rejig, as one of World Cup’s most storied rivalries resumes.

READ: Indian origin bowler hospitalised after being hit on head by Warner shot

India were clinical in their six-wicket victory against a depleted South Africa while Australia, who have raised their game in the last couple of months, were professional against Afghanistan and brilliant in their come-from-behind victory against the West Indies.

Having struggled in the past one year after suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia finally seemed to have picked their pieces and are playing exactly like a five-time champions ought to.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 18:43 IST