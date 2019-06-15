ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli has a hilarious message for people asking for Ind-Pak match passes - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli was at his humorous best when asked something related to match passes during the pre-match press conference on the eve of their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a snippet of Kohli addressing mediapersons in which he was giving out suggestions as to how he deals with people asking for match tickets or passes.

“Whenever you are leaving for a tournament of such magnitude, you should tell people in advance. Even my friends asked me, ‘shall we come (to Manchester)’. I said don’t ask me. If you want to come (for the match) please come. Otherwise everyone has good TV sets at home and should watch the match at home,” Kohli said, tying to control his laughter.

“If you start the process of organising tickets or passes, then there is no end to it. Two passes become three, three become six and it goes on. We get a set number of tickets and we have to accommodate our families if they are coming to see the match. I prefer if there are not many people asking for passes,” he added.

In-form India will look to continue their unbeaten run when they lock horns against Pakistan. Virat Kohli’s troops got the better of heavyweights South Africa and Australia in their opening two encounters respectively before their match against New Zealand was washed out in Nottingham.

As for Pakistan, they have won one, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain. They need to register their first win over India in World Cup history to move up the point table and challenge for a place in the semis.

