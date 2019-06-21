ICC World Cup 2019: Inexperience of chasing big totals led to Bangladesh’s loss - Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal admitted that it was their lack of experience chasing big totals which led to their defeat against Australia in their World Cup match at Trent Bridge.

Chasing a humungous total of 382, Bangladesh put in a brave fight but could manage 333/8 in their stipulated quota of 50 overs, thus falling short by 48 runs on Thursday.

“The truth is that we don’t have much experience of chasing big totals,” Tamim said at the post-match presser.

The left-handed opener, who scored a 74-ball 62, said he was planning in such a way that Bangladesh would reach about 200 runs at the 30-over mark, leaving the team with a chance to chase a T20-like target at the end.

“I was not looking at the score board but the way I was planning was that if we can score around 180-200 runs in 30 overs, then in the last twenty overs we would be able to take some chances,” he said.

“Because if we tried to play too aggressive at the start and found ourself in a spot of bother (by losing wickets), then this 330-340 runs wouldn’t have been possible either. If we need to score 160-170 runs (in the last 20 overs), which is usually chased down in T20 cricket, we could give it a try but unfortunately when we had to capitalise,” he added.

After Soumya Sarkar got out early, Tamim and Shakib al Hasan (41) shared a 79-run partnership for the second wicket and made sure the Bangla Tigers were not out of the race. However, he rued the fact that the duo couldn’t go for long.

“I got out when me and Mushfiqur were going well while Shakib also got out when we were building a good partnership. We played well but could have played better if we hadn’t lost wickets at the wrong times,” he insisted.

Bangladesh are placed fifth at the points table with five points from six games. They need to win all their remaining three matches against Afghanistan (June 24), India (July 2) and Pakistan (July 5).

“See, we still have a chance. I think none of my team mates are thinking that way (that the World Cup is over). The one thing they are thinking is, if we win our last three matches there might be an opportunity to qualify for the semi-final,” he said.

