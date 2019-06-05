ICC World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah bowls a snorter to Amla, gets maiden WC wicket - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a peach of a delivery to get his maiden World Cup wicket in India’s opening match against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, South Africa were up against it in front of a fire-breathing Bumrah, who beat the bat of Quinton de Kock on five occasions in his first over of the match.

Hashim Amla was not as lucky as de Kock. Making a comeback into the side after recovering from an injury, Amla was sent back from the first ball he faced off Bumrah.

The ball pitched on back of a length, moved away and more importantly, bounced awkwardly to catch Amla off guard, who could only manage to get an outside edge. Rohit Sharma, at second slip, took one of the easiest of catches to give India the first breakthrough. Amla took the long walk back for 6.

Bumrah, who is playing in his 50th ODI, rose to No. 2 among Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs after 50 matches. Amla’s wicket was Bumrah’s 86th.

The World No. 1 fast bowler, then removed de Kock in the final ball of the sixth over. Captain Virat Kohli took a fine catch at third slip.

Bumrah and Kuldeep now have 87 wickets in ODIs. Kuldeep, however, has played only 44 ODIs compared to Bumrah’s 50.

The highest-wicket taker among Indians after playing 50 ODIs is Mohammed Shami, who had taken 91 wickets in as many games.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:07 IST