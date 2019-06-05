India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: India start favourites against struggling South Africa

India vs South Africa Live score: ICC Cricket World Cup match No. 8 will be between India and South Africa at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. India captain Virat Kohli will embark on the most defining journey of his international career, carrying the hopes of more than a billion when he leads India against an injury-hit South Africa in their World Cup opener.

Kohli is one of the best batsmen of this era but this edition of the World Cup will define his legacy as a leader, an aspect on which the jury is still out despite some heady achievements in the Test arena.

The current team does have potent match-winners with the skipper himself being the biggest of them all but it still misses the aura, the ‘class of 2011’ under Mahendra Singh Dhoni had. But still, Kohli’s India bears a settled look compared to their opponents South Africa. Kohli has suggested that the weather at Southampton might prompt him to pick an extra seamer. Another major question will be the No. 6 for India. With Kedar Jadhav fit and ready, one believes, it will be a toss-up betwen him and Vijay Shankar. Here again, the conditions might play a crucial role.

On the other hand, South Africa’s confidence will be at its lowest following back-to-back defeats against England and Bangladesh. To make matters worse, senior speedster Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury and has been replaced by left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks.

Follow India vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2019 match live updates here:

11:04 hrs IST What the captains said Virat Kohli, India: Lessons from the Champions Trophy - is to play the cricket we know how to play. In the final, the better side won. We have plugged the gaps. We brought in wrist spinners to take wickets in the middle overs. We are a stronger side than Champions Trophy side. Faf du Plessis, South Africa: For me, the natural thing that happens in a team like that is you find that your confidence goes down and naturally younger guys in the team coming to their first World Cup they will potentially go into their self-pity cycle.



