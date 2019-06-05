ICC World Cup 2019: 5 wins and 6 defeats - How India have fared in their World Cup opening matches

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on South Africa, a side which has been ravaged with injuries and a side, which has lost two matches on the bounce. While India enter the match as favourites, the captain did not want to take anything for granted. He believes South Africa are a good side and his side has to be wary, especially because it is their opener.

A good start is going to be crucial to Team India as they have not played too many ODIs in the lead up to the World Cup. Here we take a look at how India have fared in their World Cup openers over the years.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

1975 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar’s infamous 36, India thrashed by England

England peeled off 334/6 in the first match against India and in response, Sunil Gavaskar crawled his was to the infamous 36 as India finished with 132/3 despite playing their full quota of 60 overs. Not an auspicious start and S Venkatraghavan’s side failed to make it to the semi-finals.

1979 World Cup: India blown away by the West Indies pace

India faced defending champions West Indies in their opening match at the 1979 World Cup and this time the batting order were dismantled by the fury of the West Indies pace attack consisting Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts, and Colin Croft . Holding picked up 4 wickets as India were bundled out for 190 in 53.1 overs.

In reply, West Indies got to the target in 52nd over with 7 wickets to spare.

1983 World Cup: Tables reversed, India stun defending champions

Coming into the World Cup as underdogs, India’s campaign got off to bright start as India posted 262 for 8 courtesy Yashpal Sharma’s superb century.

West Indies never got going in their chase and were sent packing for 228 after Roger Binny ran through the top-order, accounting for Gordon Greenidge Desmond Haynes and Vivian Richards.

ALSO READ: Kohli on verge of joining Dhoni, Ganguly in elite list ahead of WC opener

1987 World Cup: India lose cliffhanger to Australia by 1 run

Australia batted first, and posted 270 in their quota of 50 overs. India too got off to a blazing start in their chase but then collapsed from 229 for 3 to 269-all out, losing their last 8 wickets for just 40 runs.

1992 World Cup: Ravi Shastri struggles as India go down to England

India faced England in their opening clash at the 1992 World Cup in England. Set a target of 237, India could not cross the line as Ravi Shastri struggled to get going and could manage 57 off 112 balls as his side lost the match by 9 runs.

1996 World Cup: Dominant India thrash Kenya

India were the favourites when the World Cup returned home and started in an emphatic manner as leggie Anil Kumble picked up 3 wickets to dismiss Kenya for 199 for 6 in 50 overs. In reply, Sachin Tendulkar stamped his class all over the match as his 138-ball 127 helped India ease to the target.

1999 World Cup: India vs South Africa, heartbreak for India

India batted first and posted 253 for 5 in 50 overs in their first match of the 1999 World Cup. However, it was not enough as Jacques Kallis responded with a calm 96 for South Africa in Brighton. South Africa cruised to the chase in the end with 16 balls to spare.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli warns: Why India is better prepared than Champions Trophy

2003 World Cup: Jittery India scrape home against Netherlands

India were bundled out for 204 in 48.4 overs as medium pacer Tim de Leede came up with an inspired spell and picked up 4 wickets.

A shocked India came out firing on all cylinders as Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble picked up 8 wickets between them to dismiss the Netherlands for 136.

2007 World Cup: Major upset as Bangladesh stun India

A nervous India never looked comfortable against Bangladesh as they stumbled in their first innings. They could only manage 191 on a good batting pitch.

Bangladesh responded confidently as 50s from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan saw the a young side cruise over the line.

2011 World Cup: India return the favour, thrash Bangladesh

All the hype and discussions around this match was deflated when Virender Sehwag smacked the first ball of the match through covers for a boundary. He would eventually finish with 175 as India amassed 370.

Bangladesh made a good fist of things in the chase, but the bridge was too far as India restricted them 283 for 9 in 50 overs.

2015 World Cup: India meet Pakistan, maintain winning record

India took on Pakistan at Adelaide and Virat Kohli took centre stage with a superb century as MS Dhoni’s side scored 300 for 7 in 50 overs.

Pakistan were never in the chase as Indian bowlers were disciplined and on the money. They bowled out their arch-rivals for 224 as India’s campaign got off to a flying start.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 11:16 IST