ICC World Cup 2019: Why Shikhar Dhawan holds the key against South Africa and in India’s WC campaign

As India get ready to battle against South Africa in their ICC World Cup 2019 opener on Wednesday in Southampton, as much focus would be on Shikhar Dhawan as it would be on captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Dhawan holds a remarkable record in ICC tournaments and other multiple team events.

The opening batsman made his mark in the 2013 Champions Trophy in England, in which he helped India in lifting the trophy. Since then, he has maintained consistent performance in ICC events. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

A comparison between Dhawan’s performance in bilateral/tri-series and 5+team tournaments reflects that the left-handed batsman averages more than 1.5 times in multi-team tournaments. While his average in bilateral/tri-series is 39.44, his average in 5+team tournaments is 63.34.

Apart from his average, his strike rate also sees an increase from 93.03 to 95.59 in the multiple team events. He has also scored 7 centuries and 6 fifties in 27 innings in 5+team tournaments. Dhawan has also scored a 50+ score in almost every alternate match in these tournaments.

Dhawan’s record against South Africa in ICC events further highlights his batting prowess. The batsman has scored two tons and a fifty in three games he has played against the Proteas in these tournaments.

The 33-year-old also holds the record of having the best batting average by a non-English batsman in England, who has batted in at least 15 ODIs in the country. The batsman has played 17 innings, in which he has amassed 876 runs at an average of 65.06.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 08:36 IST