ICC World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan identifies ‘another reason’ why Rishabh Pant should have been included in Indian squad

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has not minced his words in expressing disappointment over the non-inclusion of Rishabh Pant in India’s squad, has now identified another reason why the selectors should have roped in the young wicket-keeper batsman in the World Cup squad.

Taking to Twitter, the Ashes-winning skipper wrote:

‘Only 1 left hander in the Indian Top 7 for the WC .... Another reason why @RishabPant777 should have been included .... !!! #OnOn’

Only 1 left hander in the Indian Top 7 for the WC .... Another reason why @RishabPant777 should have been included .... !!! #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 16, 2019

Also, in a series of Tweets, Vaughan said that the conditions in England should suit teams which have quality spinners and smart seam bowlers.

Vaughan wrote on Twitter, “The last 2 champions trophy’s in England have been Won by India & Pakistan ... !!!!! All this talk of English conditions in ICC run events is nonsense ...... The pitches will be dry and Spin will play a huge part”

Those that are saying swinging/Seaming conditions in England for the World Cup clearly haven’t watched 50 over Cricket in the UK for a while ... The white ball has done nowt for a few years ... Smart seamers and Spin is the way in the UK !! #OnOn #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2019

Keeping the conditions in mind, India have gone in for three specialist spinners in their 15-member squad for the World Cup, which was announced on Monday.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been two of the most successful bowlers in 50-over cricket over the past couple of years and in Ravindra Jadeja, India have a seasoned tweaker who can adapt to different conditions.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav could also come in handy in such conditions with his part-time off spin. So, if we are to believe Michael Vaughan, then India could well go all the way this time around.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 15:46 IST