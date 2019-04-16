Today in New Delhi, India
ICC World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan identifies ‘another reason’ why Rishabh Pant should have been included in Indian squad

ICC World Cup 2019: Also, in a series of Tweets, Vaughan said that the conditions in England should suit teams which have quality spinners and smart seam bowlers.

cricket Updated: Apr 16, 2019 15:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rishabh Pant(REUTERS)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has not minced his words in expressing disappointment over the non-inclusion of Rishabh Pant in India’s squad, has now identified another reason why the selectors should have roped in the young wicket-keeper batsman in the World Cup squad.

Taking to Twitter, the Ashes-winning skipper wrote:

‘Only 1 left hander in the Indian Top 7 for the WC .... Another reason why @RishabPant777 should have been included .... !!! #OnOn’

Also, in a series of Tweets, Vaughan said that the conditions in England should suit teams which have quality spinners and smart seam bowlers.

Vaughan wrote on Twitter, “The last 2 champions trophy’s in England have been Won by India & Pakistan ... !!!!! All this talk of English conditions in ICC run events is nonsense ...... The pitches will be dry and Spin will play a huge part”

Keeping the conditions in mind, India have gone in for three specialist spinners in their 15-member squad for the World Cup, which was announced on Monday.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been two of the most successful bowlers in 50-over cricket over the past couple of years and in Ravindra Jadeja, India have a seasoned tweaker who can adapt to different conditions.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav could also come in handy in such conditions with his part-time off spin. So, if we are to believe Michael Vaughan, then India could well go all the way this time around.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 15:46 IST

