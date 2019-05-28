ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni is captain of captains, he gives Virat Kohli confidence - Suresh Raina

The importance of MS Dhoni to this Indian team has been reiterated more than once by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. They believe that the former skipper brings more than just runs with the bat to the table and that his presence is a great boost for the rest of the team.

This has now been endorsed by Suresh Raina, who has played under MS Dhoni for India and Chennai Super Kings. The left-hander believes that Dhoni remains invaluable to the side, both as a player and as a tactician.

“On paper he’s not the captain. On the ground he’s the captain for Virat I think. His role is still the same. He communicates with the bowlers from behind the stumps, coordinates the field placements. He’s the captain of the captains. Virat feels confident when Dhoni is behind the stumps. He has always acknowledged that,” Raina said.

Raina also believed that Dhoni’s presence in the side keeps Virat Kohli calm and he can get different ideas in crunch situations. Also, he said that this Kohli has the potential to own this World Cup with the bat.

“He is a confident player, captain and a team player. It’s a very big World Cup for him. He knows his role well. He needs to give confidence to his players. Everything looks in our favour. The intent has to be positive. This is the best team to win the World Cup,” Raina, a member of the 2011 World Cup winning team led by Dhoni, said.

First Published: May 28, 2019 10:33 IST