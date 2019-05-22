ICC World Cup 2019: Dhoni playing PUBG with Chahal at the airport? Fans certainly think so

Led by talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian team left for England to take part in the 2019 World Cup. The official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to upload few pictures of the players at the airport and the post read: “Jet set go. #CWC19 #TeamIndia”.(Complete coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note that spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast-bowler Mohammed Shami were playing multiplayer online game PUBG. Wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seated opposite to Chahal with a device in his hand and fans feel he too was having a go at the game.

@BCCI world cup on one side pub g on the other😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/R2d9jHwcZh — SHUBHAM B (@borchateshu) May 21, 2019

Dhoni and Chahal playing PubG! 😂 — Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) May 22, 2019

It is no secret that Indian players indulge themselves in this popular game as Yuzvendra Chahal had earlier told Hindustan Times that the players take out time to play the game together.

“Whenever I feel something, I always talk to the senior players — Virat (Kohli) bhaiya, Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai, Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya, Shikhar (Dhawan) bhaiya. They always help me. When Virat bhaiya is not there, I always [speak to] Rohit bhaiya and ask him what to do and what not to do. Mahi bhai and I play PUBG together sometimes (laughs). Seven-eight people play PUBG for two hours. We go for dinners, [have] fun.

Before India open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton, the ‘Men in Blue’ are scheduled to play New Zealand and Bangladesh in their two warm-up matches at Oval and Rose Bowl respectively.

India’s 15-member Squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

