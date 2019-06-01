Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Statistical highlights

New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka without losing a single wicket in Cardiff on Saturday to begin their World Cup campaign in style, after seamers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson had skittled their opponents out for 136.

cricket Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICC World Cup 2019,New Zealand vs Sri Lanka,ICC World Cup 2019 Statistical highlights
New Zealand's Colin Munro (L) celebrates with teammate New Zealand's Martin Guptill after victory.(AFP)

New Zealand made a flying start to their World Cup campaign as paceman Matt Henry struck three times in a 10-wicket trashing of woeful Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Henry returned figures of 3-29 and combined with fellow paceman Lockie Ferguson, who also took three wickets, to bowl out Sri Lanka for just 136 in 29.2 overs in Cardiff.

READ: ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro then hit unbeaten half-centuries to make short work of their modest target.

The Kiwis cruised home in 16.1 overs to register their third win in a World Cup game by 10 wickets.

Here’s a look at the ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Statistical highlights -

Lockie Ferguson returned with figures of 3/22.

• This is now his 4th best bowling performance in ODIs.

o Today’s match was his first ever World Cup match.

Dimuth Karunaratne was the standout performer with the bat for Sri Lanka.

• He was the only player to score a half-century in today’s match.

o The 2nd best was Kusal Perera’s 29 (24).

• He scored an unbeaten 52* (84).

• This is now his 3rd ODI half-century.

o His first against a major team, as the previous 2 were both against Scotland.

Karunaratne remained not out and became the 12th player in ODI history to carry the bat.

o The 2nd Sri Lankan in ODIs to do so.

• The 2nd player in the World Cup to do so.

o RD Jacobs is the other one (1999)

Martin Guptill scored:

o 35th ODI fifty

o 5th vs SL in the ODIs.

o overall his 4th in the World Cup

Colin Munro:

o This was his first WC game.

o His 8th ODI fifty.

o 2nd vs Sri Lanka in ODIs.

o His first fifty in his last 7 ODI innings (including this one).

This was Sri Lanka’s joint 5th lowest total in the World Cup.

o It was also the lowest total ever at the Cardiff in ODIs.The 2nd lowest interestingly is also by SL vs NZ.

New Zealand also managed to achieve a feat which no other team had managed to do in the World Cup before.

• They became the first team to defeat Sri Lanka by a margin of 10 wickets in the World Cup.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 20:53 IST

