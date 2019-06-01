New Zealand made a flying start to their World Cup campaign as paceman Matt Henry struck three times in a 10-wicket trashing of woeful Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Henry returned figures of 3-29 and combined with fellow paceman Lockie Ferguson, who also took three wickets, to bowl out Sri Lanka for just 136 in 29.2 overs in Cardiff.

READ: ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro then hit unbeaten half-centuries to make short work of their modest target.

The Kiwis cruised home in 16.1 overs to register their third win in a World Cup game by 10 wickets.

Here’s a look at the ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Statistical highlights -

Lockie Ferguson returned with figures of 3/22.

• This is now his 4th best bowling performance in ODIs.

o Today’s match was his first ever World Cup match.

Dimuth Karunaratne was the standout performer with the bat for Sri Lanka.

• He was the only player to score a half-century in today’s match.

o The 2nd best was Kusal Perera’s 29 (24).

• He scored an unbeaten 52* (84).

• This is now his 3rd ODI half-century.

o His first against a major team, as the previous 2 were both against Scotland.

Karunaratne remained not out and became the 12th player in ODI history to carry the bat.

o The 2nd Sri Lankan in ODIs to do so.

• The 2nd player in the World Cup to do so.

o RD Jacobs is the other one (1999)

Martin Guptill scored:

o 35th ODI fifty

o 5th vs SL in the ODIs.

o overall his 4th in the World Cup

Colin Munro:

o This was his first WC game.

o His 8th ODI fifty.

o 2nd vs Sri Lanka in ODIs.

o His first fifty in his last 7 ODI innings (including this one).

This was Sri Lanka’s joint 5th lowest total in the World Cup.

o It was also the lowest total ever at the Cardiff in ODIs.The 2nd lowest interestingly is also by SL vs NZ.

New Zealand also managed to achieve a feat which no other team had managed to do in the World Cup before.

• They became the first team to defeat Sri Lanka by a margin of 10 wickets in the World Cup.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 20:53 IST