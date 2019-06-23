ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan knock out South Africa with 49-run win, stay alive in World Cup

This was about venting a week’s pent up emotions. Sarfaraz Ahmed was furious with some of his compatriots’ behaviour. Imam-ul-Haq had to validate he wasn’t playing on borrowed time. Haris Sohail was determined to prove the management was wrong in dropping him after just one game. And Shadab Khan had to show he is better than what India had made of him last Sunday. South Africa, despite the resistance of Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, couldn’t withstand the relentless attack Pakistan subjected them to. This was the match they were finally put out of misery looking for unlikely probabilities of staying alive in the World Cup.

Pakistan are still alive though. In fact, everything that could go right for Pakistan did on Sunday. They won the toss and chose to bat. The opening partnership was 81. And barring Mohammed Hafeez, every batsman in the top five scored at least 40. Pakistan reached 308, a score their pumped-up bowling attack had no problem defending despite the dropped catches. In a brilliantly coordinated team show, Sohail was Pakistan’s man of the hour, breaking South Africa’s spirit with a 59-ball 89 that buttressed their innings just when they needed.

That Pakistan would play out of their skin was apparent when Imam scored three fours off Lungi Ngidi in the fourth over. A square drive and two cover drives rounded off an over that gave Fakhar Zaman the confidence to go with his free-flowing game. Imran Tahir’s brilliance—catching Imam off his own bowling after inducing Zaman into a premeditated scoop—gave South Africa much needed relief but Babar Azam showed consistency to press forward.

South Africa started feeling the pressure when Sohail came to bat. If his punch down the ground for four caught Kagiso Rabada off guard, the six over backward point the next ball forced him to change his length. Pakistan’s rate had tapered off in the middle, but Sohail ensured it took off again. From 150/3 in the 32nd over, Pakistan reached 250/4 in the 44th over. They went on an overdrive when Imad Wasim joined Sohail as 50 runs were raised in 26 balls, pushing them to a score that would be a mental barrier for South Africa. They had never scored above 300 batting second in the World Cup, 297 being the highest successful chase against India in 2011.

Mohammad Amir’s first-ball inswinger to Hashim Amla didn’t even allow South Africa to dream big. Ahmed wasn’t sure about reviewing, but Amir goaded him to. Once TV replays showed the ball had hit Amla in line with the stumps, Lord’s felt like Pakistan. The big wicket was always de Kock. And it took a fantastic catch by Imam, diving low after running in from deep midwicket, to send him back. Du Plessis resisted, determined to build a partnership till Aiden Markram failed him. It was not long before du Plessis ran out of luck, going for a big heave that was safely pouched by Ahmed.

South Africa’s fate was more or less sealed by then. Van de Dussen, the find of South Africa this World Cup, tried to hang around but Amir and Wahab Riaz gave him a lesson in swing bowling. There were a few play and misses, and then came bouncers out of nowhere. Softened by the pacers, van der Dussen tried taking his chance against Shadab’s leg-breaks but sliced the ball to Hafeez. Most disappointing was David Miller, who departed after failing to connect any of his big shots when South Africa were desperate for a steady partnership.

For Pakistan, this was a boost most needed, a turning point should they go on to do the impossible. With New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh still left to play, a semi-final berth isn’t a distant dream anymore. Not when they are this angry.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 23:26 IST