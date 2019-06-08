ICC World Cup 2019 Points table, highest run-scorer and highest wicket-takers’ list - PAK-SL washout makes lot of changes

The washout of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 match made some interesting changes to the points table. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka shared a point each after the game at Bristol was washed out without a ball being bowled. As a result, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka jumped to the top four in the World Cup points table.

Sri Lanka, with 3 points are at No. 3 in ICC World Cup 2019 points table followed by Pakistan who too have 3 points from as many games. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

The washout meant, India who are the only side to have played only 1 match (which they won against South Africa) in the World Cup till now, slipped to the seventh position in the World Cup team standings.

India will have their chance to climb up the ladder when they take on Australia, who are at No.2 with two successive victories, on Sunday.

New Zealand, who won both their matches so far, continue to lead the ICC World Cup 2019 points table by virtue of a better run rate.

Here’s the updated points table and team standings of ICC World Cup 2019

There were no changes in the highest run-scorers’ list of ICC World Cup 2019

Here’s the list of top wicket-takers in ICC World Cup 2019

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 08:58 IST