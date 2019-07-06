ICC World Cup 2019: Shaheen Shah Afridi creates history, breaks 4 records and equals Tendulkar’s in one match against Bangladesh

19-year-old Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi created history on Friday by becoming the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match. Shaheen Afridi made it to the limited-overs Honours Board at Lord’s by returning with figures of 6 for 35 from 9.1 overs against Bangladesh, thus also becoming the first cricketer to return with a six-fer in ODI at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s. Needless to say Afridi also became the youngest to claim five wickets at the iconic venue.

Afridi took a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh to lead his team to seal a comprehensive 94-run win.Afridi’s 6 for 35 was also the best bowling figures by a Pakistani in World Cups, bettering Shahid Afridi’s 5 for 16 against Kenya in 2011 World Cup.

The Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground congratulated Afridi for his brilliant performance with the ball.

“Welcome to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards, Shaheen Afridi!@TheRealPCB bowler becomes the youngest player to take an ODI five-wicket haul at Lord’s! Take a bow, young man, #LoveLords #PAKvBAN,” Lord’s Cricket Ground tweeted.

Afridi finished with 16 wickets in this World Cup - the joint 4th highest in the tournament.In fact, this wicket tally of 16 is the highest by a teenager in a single WC edition.Interestingly, the top 3 are all Pakistan players- Shaheen Afridi, Abdul Razzaq and Aquib Javed.

Shaheen Afridi was awarded the man-of-the match award magnificent performance. He became the 2nd teenager to win a man-of-the match award in the World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar had won 2 man-of-the match awards - vs Pakistan; scored 54* and 1 took wicket, vs Zimbabwe; scored 81 (77 balls) - in the 1992 edition (he was 19 years old)

Afridi’s efforts however, were not enough to help Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals of World Cup. The Men in Green were knocked out of the tournament despite beating Bangladesh by a comprehensive margin. Pakistan finished with 11 points from 9 matches - same as New Zealand - but were knocked out on net run rate. They needed a miraculous victory over Bangladesh, which wasn’t to be.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman also made it to the Lord’s Honours Board.

Imam scored run-a-ball century, including seven boundaries, to power Pakistan to 315 for the loss of nine wickets.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur took a five-wicket haul in his 10 overs quota. The Bangladesh pacer dismissed Imam, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir.

(With Agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 08:36 IST