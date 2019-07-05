World Cup 2019: Pakistan predictably knocked out of tournament despite big win over Bangladesh

Dead rubbers have an easy tell. Lack of intent is the first. The odds of Pakistan defeating Bangladesh by a margin of 300 plus was always improbable, if not impossible. But how about still going straight for the jugular? It was certainly not beyond Pakistan who have the penchant for the theatrical, upsetting the applecart and inducing nervous breakdowns among supporters. They live to deliver the thrills, the outlandish moments of cricket. To take the safe path of reason is so not Pakistan.

That this match could be yawn-inducing was apparent when Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed made two important announcements at the toss, which he won. “No changes to our team. The loss against West Indies was disappointing. But we want to finish on a high note.” ‘No changes’ and ‘finish on a high’ don’t hit the right notes. To go in with an unchanged team when a T20 batting wonder like Asif Ali was unutilised is inexplicable when the scenario demanded Pakistan played out of their skin. But Ahmed—Pakistan had to win by an unlikely 316 runs to edge out New Zealand for a semi-final spot—already sounded like a captain who had accepted the exit.

It was probably just a matter of tweaking the batting in a few positions. Some more intent in the first 10 overs could have boosted Pakistan to go beyond 314. Opener Imam-ul-Haq came good finally, scoring a run-a-ball 100. Babar Azam was unlucky in not getting his second century of the World Cup, out for 96, but it was Imad Wasim’s 26-ball 43 that gave Pakistan the final momentum.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 23:01 IST