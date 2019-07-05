Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan equals Sachin Tendulkar’s massive World Cup record

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib al Hasan scored his 47th ODI half century against Pakistan on Friday. Doing so, the right-handed equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring 7 fifties in a single edition of the tournament. Tendulkar had achieved the same milestone in the 2003 edition. The batsman scored 64 runs before he was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi, who completed a fifer to put Pakistan on the road to victory.

This was Shakib’s 4th ODI fifty against Pakistan. It was also, overall, his 12th 50+ score in World Cup matches. Shakib also became the joint 2nd most 50+ scorers in the World Cup with Sangakkara (Sachin with 21 is the highest).

The left-handed batsman also completed 600 runs in the tournament, becoming only the third player in history to do so. Sachin Tendulkar (673 runs in 2003) and Matthew Hayden (659 runs in 2007) are the other two to achieve this.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. Despite Imam-ul-Haq scoring a ton and Babar Azam scoring 96, Pakistan could only muster 315/9 in 50 overs.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed side needed to restrict Bangladesh to a score of 7 or lower to qualify, which proved to be an impossible task. Pakistan were knocked out with New Zealand becoming the fourth team to qualify.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 22:26 IST