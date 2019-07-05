World Cup 2019: New Zealand qualify for semi-finals, Pakistan knocked out

New Zealand qualified for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Friday without playing when Pakistan could no longer better their net run-rate.

If Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord’s they will finish level with New Zealand on 11 points and five wins, but the run-rate tie-breaker means they will be heading home.

Pakistan, needing to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international, scored 315 for nine in their 50 overs at Lord’s.

As soon as Bangladesh, already eliminated from the 10-team competition, reached eight runs in their innings, Pakistan were mathematically out of contention. The other semi-finalists are Australia, India and host nation England.

