ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa Predicted XI against Pakistan - Two key changes expected

After losing the thrilling encounter against New Zealand, South Africa are all but out of the ongoing World Cup tournament. But the Faf du Plessis side, which has won just one game so far, will hope that they can end their stay in the UK on a high.

Up against a struggling Pakistan side on Sunday, the Proteas could look to make two key changes to bring more balance to their side. Aiden Markram has not been at his best in the tournament so far, and has not provided much-needed solidity to the middle order.

South Africa could rope in the experienced Jean-Paul Duminy into the side. His presence would make the middle-order filled with experienced personnel, along with du Plessis and David Miller. Duminy can also offer a part-time spin bowling option to South Africa, which the side lacked against the Kiwis.

Andile Phehlukwayo was expensive in the previous match, giving away 67 in 8.3 overs without a wicket. He also was dismissed for a duck. South Africa could bring in the left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks in his stead,who can trouble the left-handed Pakistan openers.

Here is South Africa predicted XI against Pakistan:

Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 19:04 IST