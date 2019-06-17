Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 17, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

ICC World Cup 2019: Steve Smith opens up on Virat Kohli’s support during India-Australia clash

India captain Virat Kohli had won hearts with a heartwarming gesture during the World Cup clash against Australia earlier this month.

cricket Updated: Jun 17, 2019 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
virat kohli,kohli,icc world cup 2019
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his 50 Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith(Reuters)

India captain Virat Kohli had won hearts with a heartwarming gesture during the World Cup clash against Australia earlier this month. With the skipper in the middle with the bat, the Indian fans started chanting “cheater, cheater” on seeing Steve Smith, in a reference to the ball tampering scandal that rocked Cricket Australia last year.

But Kohli asked the crowd to stop the “boos” and instead applaud the Aussie captain. Then he went on to shake hands with Smith.

Speaking on the incident, the Aussie batsman described it as a “lovely” gesture and said: “Yeah, it was a lovely gesture. It doesn’t really bother me what the crowd do to be perfectly honest, I’m just sort of blocking it all out but it was a lovely gesture from Virat, that’s for sure.”

India defeated Australia by 36 runs as Australia failed to chase down the mammoth total of 353. After the match, Kohli had said: “I just felt for him, and I told him, ‘I’m sorry on behalf of the crowd because I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well’. In my opinion, that’s not acceptable.”

India are currently on top half of the table with 3 wins and a draw in four games. The men in blue will next face Afghanistan on Saturday.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 15:21 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics