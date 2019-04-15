ICC World Cup 2019 Team India Squad: Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik in, Twitter explodes after squad announcement

India’s selection panel announced the 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup to be led by Virat Kohli. Dinesh Karthik has been included in the squad as the back-up wicket-keeper in place of the widely tipped Rishabh Pant. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar is also in the mix and is being considered for the number four slot.

“To begin with, KL Rahul will be reserve opener. If need arises the team management will take a call on him playing in the middle-order,” Prasad said on the role of KL Rhaul in the side.

Vijay Shankar was the surprise inclusion in the squad and he was preferred over Ambati Rayudu to take up the role of the number four position in the playing XI.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this announcement:

Ambati Rayudu must be shattered though. His place was deemed certain and he had even quit 4 day cricket to focus on this. But form is such a cruel mistress. The harder he tried the more he seemed to struggle. My heart goes out to him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019

Heartbreak for Pant. Karthik gets nod because of better keeping skills, just in case MSD is injured before a crucial match — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019

*BCCI selects Dinesh Kartik Over Rishabh Pant*

Rishabh Pant to BCCI- pic.twitter.com/D9XVTArpmU — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 15, 2019

Vijay Shankar to BCCI after getting selected in the World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/BPy6quQVvh — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 15, 2019

BCCI to Vijay Shankar pic.twitter.com/j4sUECAGer — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2019

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 16:41 IST