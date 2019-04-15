Today in New Delhi, India
ICC World Cup 2019 Team India Squad: Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik in, Twitter explodes after squad announcement

ICC World Cup 2019 India Squad Announced: Vijay Shankar was the surprise inclusion in the squad picked by the BCCI selectors and he was preferred over Ambati Rayudu to take up the role of the number four position in the playing XI.

File image of Vijay Shankar(PTI)

India’s selection panel announced the 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup to be led by Virat Kohli. Dinesh Karthik has been included in the squad as the back-up wicket-keeper in place of the widely tipped Rishabh Pant. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar is also in the mix and is being considered for the number four slot.

“To begin with, KL Rahul will be reserve opener. If need arises the team management will take a call on him playing in the middle-order,” Prasad said on the role of KL Rhaul in the side.

Vijay Shankar was the surprise inclusion in the squad and he was preferred over Ambati Rayudu to take up the role of the number four position in the playing XI.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this announcement:

