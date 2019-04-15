ICC World Cup 2019 Team India Squad: Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik in, Twitter explodes after squad announcement
ICC World Cup 2019 India Squad Announced: Vijay Shankar was the surprise inclusion in the squad picked by the BCCI selectors and he was preferred over Ambati Rayudu to take up the role of the number four position in the playing XI.cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2019 16:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s selection panel announced the 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup to be led by Virat Kohli. Dinesh Karthik has been included in the squad as the back-up wicket-keeper in place of the widely tipped Rishabh Pant. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar is also in the mix and is being considered for the number four slot.
“To begin with, KL Rahul will be reserve opener. If need arises the team management will take a call on him playing in the middle-order,” Prasad said on the role of KL Rhaul in the side.
ALSO READ: Dinesh Karthik preferred over Rishabh Pant - Chief selector explains why
#ICCWorldCup2019 | Here's your India squad for the marquee event. @imVkohli to lead the team, @ImRo45 his deputy.— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) April 15, 2019
LIVE updates: https://t.co/DMM2QLF4SK@BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/DzNmN3spmT
Vijay Shankar was the surprise inclusion in the squad and he was preferred over Ambati Rayudu to take up the role of the number four position in the playing XI.
Here is how Twitter reacted to this announcement:
Ambati Rayudu must be shattered though. His place was deemed certain and he had even quit 4 day cricket to focus on this. But form is such a cruel mistress. The harder he tried the more he seemed to struggle. My heart goes out to him.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019
Heartbreak for Pant. Karthik gets nod because of better keeping skills, just in case MSD is injured before a crucial match— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019
#worldcupsquad #WorldCup2019— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 15, 2019
*BCCI selects Dinesh Kartik Over Rishabh Pant*
Rishabh Pant to BCCI- pic.twitter.com/D9XVTArpmU
Vijay Shankar to BCCI after getting selected in the World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/BPy6quQVvh— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 15, 2019
BCCI to Vijay Shankar pic.twitter.com/j4sUECAGer— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2019
