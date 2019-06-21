ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table: New No. 1 team, highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in one match

The hopes of seeing the race to ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals spice-up went up in smoke after Australia continued their march on Thursday powered by a tournament-high 166 by opener David Warner to beat Bangladesh by 48 runs. The victory took placed Australia firmly on top of the World Cup points table with 10 points from 6 matches.

Batting first, Australia piled up 381-5 before they restricted Bangladesh to 333-8 to displace New Zealand from the top spot.

Australia look assured of a top-four finish, probably alongside England, India and New Zealand, who have created a gap from rest of the six teams in the tournament. Bangladesh were the only team, threatening the top four so far but a third defeat in six matches has put them behind. Though they are still fifth on five points, they will need a run of wins and other results to go their way to make the knockout phase.

Here’s the updated points table and team standings of ICC World Cup 2019

Warner, still something of a shadow of his pre-ban swashbuckling self, moved solidly to three figures for the second time in the tournament.

He then began to connect with some big hits and when he was caught in the deep his tournament-leading aggregate had moved to 447. It was the second-highest score in a World Cup by an Australian - beaten by his own 178 against Afghanistan in 2015.

Warner displaced Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan as the highest run scorer of the tournament. Here’s the full list

Warner’s teammate Mitchell Starc, who took 2 wickets in the match, claimed the No. 1 spot in the highest wicket-takers’ list.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 09:45 IST