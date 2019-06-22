ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers

Lasith Malinga ran in, took out Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root and Jos Buttler, Lasith Malinga stepped up and set the field, Lasith Malinga was gesturing all over the field and Lasith Malinga won the game for Sri Lanka. And quietly, Dhananjaya de Silva struck three times in nine balls. All this came after Angelo Mathews, cast away all the apprehensions over his form and positions, scored a resilent 85 not out, and Avishka Fernando sauntered out and smacked a breezy 49 to pull the rug from under tournament favourite and world number 1 side England.

Sri Lanka celebrated and with them , the World Cup too celebrated - it finally woke up and now Dimuth Karunaratne’s side can actually dream of a semi-final spot.

“There were a couple of challenges which presented themselves with the wicket. We didn’t overcome them. We didn’t deserve to win today’s game,” England captain Eoin Morgan said after the loss.

“I think we lacked energy with the bat,” he said. “We were a little bit passive as a group with the bat. And we haven’t been for a long time so that, so that is the most frustrating thing.

