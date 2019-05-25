ICC World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar cleared of fracture, set to be fit for India’s WC opener

The Indian team management breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday as scans revealed no fracture on Vijay Shankar’s forearm. Shankar, who missed India’s first warm-up match against New Zealand after being hit by a Khaleel Ahmed short ball on the eve of the match, is currently undergoing recovery in London.

“Vijay Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery,” said BCCI.

UPDATE - Vijay Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery pic.twitter.com/47ufzHtLX7 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 25, 2019

Shankar, pitted as the first-choice No. 4 for India in the World Cup, walked off wincing in pain during India’s practice session on Friday, keeping the Indian team and billions of fans on the edge of their seats.

But as of now, the all-rounder looks set to feature in India’s next warm-up game against Bangladesh on May 28.

KL Rahul, originally chosen in the side as a back-up opener, was picked in the warm-up game in place of Shankar as the No. 4 batsman. The other India cricketer to miss the warm-up game on Saturday apart from Shankar, was Kedar Jadhav, who is yet to recover fully from the shoulder injury that kept him away from the IPL playoffs earlier this month.

After the two warm-up games, India start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

