India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm-up Cricket Match 2019: Virat Kohli departs, India four down

Live updates: Colin de Grandhomme has scalped the prized wicket of Virat Kohli as the India skipper departs for 18 and India lose their fourth wicket. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first in their first warm-up match of World Cup 2019 against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval. Both Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav were excluded because of injuries as India decided to use 13 of their 15 players in the Warm-up game.

Follow IND vs NZ Live updates below -

15:54 hrs IST Virat Kohli falls! Colin de Grandhomme has scalped the prized wicket of Virat Kohli as the India skipper departs for 18. Kohli missed the line of a straight delivery and his off-stump has been uprooted by de Grandhomme. India lose their fourth wicket for just 39 runs on the board.





15:49 hrs IST Pandya shows his class Tim Southee bowled a bit full and wide and Hardik Pandya caressed the ball towards the covers for a glorious boundary. Second four of the innings for Hardik as he and Kohli are building a much needed partnership here.





15:44 hrs IST Kohli keeps scoreboard ticking Virat Kohli is looking ever so good early on in the match as he hits his third boundary of the innings. He goes for the flashy drive on the off side and gets a boundary through the covers. India moving along nicely after a nightmare start.





15:39 hrs IST Positive start for Pandya Hardik Pandya pulled Trent Boult for a boundary towards deep mid wicket on just his third ball of his day. He has faced 7 deliveries so far and has looked steady in the middle. He will have to give good support to Kohli from the other end and stitch a good stand here to bail India are out of trouble.





15:33 hrs IST Boult picks his third India are in trouble early on in the match as Trent Boult removes KL Rahul to pick his third wicket of the day. KL Rahul chops the ball on to his stumps and has to departs for 6. Hardik Pandya joins Virat Kohli in the middle now.





15:29 hrs IST DRS saves Rahul Tim Southee trapped KL Rahul in front of the wicket and the Kiwi players jumped high in the air to appeal. The umpire said not out but Southee asked for the DRS. Replays showed the ball was missing the leg stump and Rahul survived. The Kiwis are firmly on top of their opponents at the moment.





15:24 hrs IST Kohli looking good Boult bowls a bit full and wide and Virat Kohli comes to the pitch of the ball and drives it through the covers for a boundary. Seven runs came from that over from Boult as Kohli and Rahul will look to steady the ship after twin early blow.





15:17 hrs IST Boult on fire OUT! Successful review from New Zealand, snickometre confirms there was an inside edge and Shikhar Dhawan has to go. What a delivery from Trent Boult, comes back from length, cuts Dhawan in half, who was rooted to the crease. A stifled appeal from behind the stumps but nothing from the umpire. Credit for the wicket must to go uncapped keeper Tom Blundell, it was he, who convinced Williamson to go for the review.





15:13 hrs IST Kohli up and running FOUR! Wow! What a shot to get off the mark. Length ball on off, Kohli comes down the track and drives it wonderfully through covers for a boundary. Intent from the Indian captain straightaway.





15:08 hrs IST Boult strikes OUT! It was umpire’s call in review. India lose Rohit Sharma early. It’s the ball swinging back in that again brings about the downfall of Sharma. Boult gets it spot with the new ball, Rohit was rooted to the crease and it thuds onto his back leg. Dharmasena took his time but in the end made the right call. India 4/1





15:05 hrs IST Good start from Southee Good first over from Tim Southee. He was right on the money on all six deliveries. Rohit too was solid on his part. 3 runs from the first over. The good thing for India was that both openers got off the mark. India 3/0 after 1 over





14:59 hrs IST Ready for action Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have made their way to the centre. Rohit Sharma will take the first ball he will be up against Tim Southee.





14:55 hrs IST Update from ENG vs AUS warm-up match England have won the toss and opted to field first. Surprisingly, England decided to field a proper Xi instead of giving a go to all the members of the squad. Eoin Morgan is not playing because of a flake fracture. Teams Australia (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey(w), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood





14:45 hrs IST 13 players each to be part of this warm-up game Teams: India (Batting XI, Fielding XI):Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal New Zealand (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi





14:40 hrs IST Two players missing for India Skipper Kohli reveals during the toss that Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar aren’t part of the squad for this match and so they will be playing just 13 players. Both have niggles and India do not wan’t to take the risk of playing them in this clash.





14:33 hrs IST Toss update India have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bat first against New Zealand in their first warm-up match. Both captains say during the toss that they are looking to give every player in their respective squads a good practice ahead of the World Cup.





14:25 hrs IST India’s number 4 conundrum India are yet to clear the haze of confusion over the number four position, it will be much more than a ritual of allowing one top-order batsman after another -- behemoths in their own right -- a hit in the middle. The outing at the Kennigton Oval will go beyond experimenting with their highly skilled bowling attack, and quite a bit of focus will be on K L Rahul and Vijay Shankar, contenders for the number four slot.





14:20 hrs IST Bowlers look for early rhythm Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked ODI bowler in the world, leads the pace battery alongside Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik. Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal add variety to India’s attack, and Kohli sees them playing an influential role in the coming weeks. The seasoned Ross Taylor, one of the finest limited overs batsmen in recent years, had said it was good that New Zealand were playing India in the practice game. The reverse also holds true for India, as New Zealand offers them the kind of challenge that could make Kohli’s team battle-hardened. The canvas for the first warm-up game against New Zealand #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xfW0ruCEaH — BCCI (@BCCI) May 25, 2019





14:15 hrs IST India’s batting prowess In Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as openers followed by Virat Kohli, India have one of the finest and potent top three in the world. Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the big-hitting Hardik Pandya provide depth to the line-up.





14:07 hrs IST India eye confident start Kohli’s men, second behind England in the one-day international rankings, will start the tournament among the favourites alongside the host nation and defending champions Australia. They begin their campaign in tournament proper against South Africa in Southampton on June 5, but India will get their first feel of the mega event in the iconic British capital.



