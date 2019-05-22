ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co touchdown in London

The Indian cricket team touched down in London on Wednesday ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 which is scheduled to be played between May 30 and July 14. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the image on social media and their post read: “Touchdown London #TeamIndia”. ((Complete coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019))

Skipper Virat Kohli also took social media to upload a picture and his post read: “Touchdown UK!”

Touchdown London 💪🇮🇳 CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Ll23zqKs63 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 22, 2019

Number two ranked Team India will open their campaign against third ranked South Africa, who will come into this clash after featuring in the tournament opener against hosts England on May 30.

Before India’s opener against the Proteas, the ‘Men in Blue’ are scheduled to play New Zealand and Bangladesh in their two warm-up matches at the Oval and Rose Bowl respectively.

Kohli, who will be playing his third World Cup, opined that this is the most challenging global tournament that he will be a part of due to the format. All ten teams will play a total of nine matches, against each of the other teams, and the top four from the points table will qualify for the semi-final. The ICC last used this format for the World Cup in 1992.

“This will be the most challenging World Cup out of the three I have been part of because of the format. It’s a different challenge and one that every team will have to adapt to.” said Kohli.

India’s 15-member squad for WC: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

First Published: May 22, 2019 19:20 IST