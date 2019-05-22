ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli draws inspiration from Indian Army ahead of World Cup campaign

Ahead of their departure to England for the World Cup, Indian captain Virat Kohli spoke about how the side got their motivation from the Indian Army and how the service of the soldiers spur the team at all times.

“You get motivation from a lot of sources, the point mentioned here is a very big one. I don’t think there can be a bigger motivation than that. When you talk about the Indian Army, the role that they play for the country, there is no comparison with that,” Kohli said at the press-conference before the Indian team jetted off for England. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

“If we go in with that motivation that we can do something for the Army, you will see a different level of passion coming out of us. But that also depends on a lot of other factors. Every individual has a different motivation while playing in the World Cup,” he further added.

Kohli also said that if every player kept the Indian Army in mind, the side will get an extra boost when they take the field.

The Indian captain, who will be playing his third World Cup, opined that this is the most challenging global tournament that he will be a part of due to the format. All ten teams will play a total of nine matches, against each of the other teams, and the top four from the points table will qualify for the semi-final. The ICC last used this format for the World Cup in 1992.

“This will be the most challenging World Cup out of the three I have been part of because of the format. It’s a different challenge and one that every team will have to adapt to.” said Kohli, whose team start their campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

First Published: May 22, 2019 11:24 IST