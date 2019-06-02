ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli injures thumb but ‘doing fine’

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on his right thumb during practice and walked away with discomfort. However, word out of the Indian camp suggests that he “is doing fine” and should be fit for India’s opening fixture against South Africa at Southampton.

“He got hit while batting but is doing fine. There is nothing to worry as of now,” team sources told PTI.

Kohli hurt his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl here on Saturday prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhat to attend to the Indian skipper. Magic spray was applied to the thumb following which it was taped.

Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

India have had their fair share of injury concerns prior to the World Cup. Vijay Shankar missed India’s first warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow during a training session and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav is yet to recover from the shoulder injury he picked up during the latter stages of IPL. Jadhav did not take any part in both the warm-up matches.

The World No. 2 ranked ODI side India, go into the World Cup tipped as joint favourites along with hosts and No. 1 ranked England.

While Kohli’s men did not have an ideal beginning after they were thrashed by New Zealand in the first warm-up game by 6 wickets but they did manage to make a strong comeback against Bangladesh, beating them by 95 runs in the second warm-up game.

