ICC World Cup 2019: ‘He cannot take abuse’ - Kagiso Rabada labels Virat Kohli ‘immature’ ahead of India clash

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada has labelled India skipper Virat Kohli as immature ahead of the two teams’ blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Rabada said Kohli likes to play aggressive on the field but when he had some words for the India skipper during the IPL, he didn’t like it.

“I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy,” Rabada told ESPNCricinfo.

READ: ‘Jealous’ Andre Russell reveals why he bowled bouncers at Pakistan batsmen

“Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you,” he added.

“In fact, for me it just wakes me up, if anything. If somebody comes at me and says, “I’m going to hit you. I’m going to clobber you. You are soft”, it wakes me up because – it’s a fight-or-flight response.”



India will face South Africa in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2019 in Southampton on June 5. South Africa were defeated by England in their first match by 104 runs in the opening game of the tournament.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 18:37 IST