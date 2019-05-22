ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

The Indian cricket team will look to get off to a flier when they lock horns against South Africa in their blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 opener at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 5. All 10 teams are scheduled to play against each other in the group stage before the tournament moves into the semi-finals.

Also Read: This is how Proteas can spoil Team India’s party in opener

Before India’s opener against the Proteas, the ‘Men in Blue’ are scheduled to play New Zealand and Bangladesh in their two warm-up matches at Oval and Rose Bowl respectively. (Complete coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Warm-up schedule:

May 24: Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Bristol) & Sri Lanka vs South Africa (Cardiff)

May 25: England vs Australia (Southampton) & India vs New Zealand (London)

May 26: South Africa vs Windies (Bristol) & Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Cardiff)

May 27: England vs Afghanistan (London) & Australia vs Sri Lanka (Southampton)

May 28: India vs Bangladesh (Cardiff) & New Zealand vs Windies (Bristol)

Also Read: What makes Rohit, Dhawan, Dhoni such devastating batsmen in one-day cricket

Broadcast timings:

Star Sports 1 + Star Sports 1 Hindi – with Cricket Live at 1:30 pm

Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada – 2pm

Star Sports 1Bangla – 2:30pm

Star Sports Select 1 – 2:50pm

((All the matches are scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST))

First Published: May 22, 2019 15:48 IST