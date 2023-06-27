Home / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers LIVE score: Paul Stirling crosses 150, Scotland keep Sri Lanka under control
ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers LIVE score: Paul Stirling crosses 150, Scotland keep Sri Lanka under control

Jun 27, 2023 03:42 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers LIVE score: Ireland find themselves in a commanding position as we reach towards the end of the first innings.  

ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers LIVE score: Ireland lock horns with UAE, while Sri Lanka take on Scotland in the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers on Tuesday. Ireland and Sri Lanka are batting first in their respective matches. While Ireland find themselves in a commanding position as we reach towards the end of the first innings, Sri Lanka are in a tricky situation but things remain under control for the island nation. Catch the LIVE updates:

  • Jun 27, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers LIVE score: Paul Stirling on fire

    Paul Stirling has breached 150 and it shouldn't come as a surprise if he reaches the 200-run mark, a feat which very few players have achieved so far in their career. 

    Stirling is batting on 160 (130), which feature 15 boundaries and 8 maximums. IRE: 277/2 (43.5 overs) vs UAE

  • Jun 27, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers LIVE score: Sri Lanka in spot of bother

    In the other match Sri Lanka have breached the 200-run mark but have also lost seven wickets in the process. 

    Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 75 off 85 balls, and Charith Asalanka accumulated 63 in 65 deliveries.

    Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are batting at the moment. SL: 222/7 (42.4 overs)

  • Jun 27, 2023 03:26 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers LIVE score: Paul Stirling inches close to 150

    In the match between Ireland and UAE, Paul Stirling has put the former in driver's seat. He is inching close to the 150 mark, while his side has already over 240 runs on the board with nine overs and eight wickets in hand.

  • Jun 27, 2023 03:18 PM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers LIVE score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier match of Ireland vs UAE and Sri Lanka vs Scotland. Both the matches are taking place simultaneously and this is a combined match blog, where you can find updates from both the encounters.

