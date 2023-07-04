ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Zimbabwe knocked out, Ireland win

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Highlights: Michael Leask helped Scotland to a stunning 31-run victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday to set up a winner-takes-all clash with the Netherlands for a place at the World Cup. The hosts could have clinched the second spot with victory over Scotland in Bulawayo, but it was not to be after Scottish quick Chris Sole (3/33) ripped through their top order, eventually bowled out for 203 chasing down 234. Meanwhile, in the other game, Ireland beat Nepal by 2 wickets in a match that went down till the last over.

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score:(Getty Images)