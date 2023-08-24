ICC World Cup 2023 ticket sale: BCCI's huge announcement, selected few can make prior booking

The World Cup fever is slowly but surely gripping India. This is the first time India will be hosting the ODI World Cup solo. In 1987, 1996 and 2011 they were joint hosts with others like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. We are less than a month and a half away from the tournament opener on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between last edition's finalists England and New Zealand but before that BCCI has made a huge announcement regarding ticket sales for the total of 58 matches, including 10 warm-up fixtures, hosted across 12 prominent venues throughout the nation.

ICC had earlier announced that tickets will be rolled out in different phases and the sale will begin on August 25. BCCI on Wednesday, announced that a selected few will be able to book tickets from August 24 itself. The window will open exclusively for Mastercard users.

"In line with ensuring a seamless and comprehensive ticketing experience for fans, the sales process for this iconic tournament will be introduced in a series of carefully managed phases. The initial phase entails an exclusive 24-hour window designated exclusively for ICC's commercial partner, Mastercard," BCCI said in a release.

The exclusive window will open at 6 PM on Thursday for Mastercard users who want to buy tickets for all non-India matches. The pre-sale for the India warm-up match matches will begin on August 29. The window for the semi-finals and the final will open on September 14.

The schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

24th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

29th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games

14th September from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale – Semi finals and Final

The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below

25th August from 8 PM IST onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches

30th August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31st August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1st September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2nd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3rd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad

15th September from 8 PM IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final

BCCI CEO (Interim) Hemang Amin said: “As we approach the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a pinnacle event in this year's international calendar, we are thrilled to unveil BookMyShow as the ticketing platform. The commencement of online ticket sales marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With unwavering confidence, we anticipate a seamless ticketing experience, aimed at offering fans unobstructed access to the thrilling on-field encounters. Our commitment extends to deploying efficient access control mechanisms and comprehensive support, ensuring every enthusiast has the chance to revel in the live-action spectacle from the stadium stands.”

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide, drawing in fans from all corners of the globe. We are delighted that tickets are going on sale and can be purchased through the official ticketing site. With prices that cater to everyone, we encourage fans to get their tickets and be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”

