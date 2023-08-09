ICC World Cup 2023 tickets to go on sale on August 25: How to book India match tickets, important dates, other details

After announcing a revised schedule for ODI World Cup 2023 with changes to nine matches including that of India vs Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that the tickets for the marquee event will go on sale on August 25. The tournament starts on October 5 with last edition's finalists England and New Zealand taking on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ICC World Cup trophy

ICC further announced that there will be a phase-wise release of tickets for India matches to avoid chaos among fans. On August 25, the tickets for all non-India matches and non-India warm-up matches will go on sale. This means the tickets for all matches of nine teams - England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands - except India, can be booked from August 25.

Things get a bit trickier for India matches as ICC has decided to divide the ticket sale based on venues. Tickets for India's warm-up matches will begin on August 30. The main round tickets will be available from August 31. Notably, the tickets for the India vs Pakistan match which will now be played on October 14 instead of October 15, can be booked from September 3.

To manage the expected demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players, tickets will go on sale in phases on the following dates:

Ticket details for India matches in ICC World Cup 2023

August 25: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

August 30: India's warm-up matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

August 31: India matches at Chennai (against Australia), Delhi (against Afghanistan) and Pune (against Bangladesh)

September 1: India matches at Dharamsala (against New Zealand), Lucknow (against England) and Mumbai (against Sri Lanka)

September 2: India matches at Bengaluru (against the Netherlands) and Kolkata (against South Africa)

September 3: India matches at Ahmedabad (against Pakistan)

September 15: Semi-finals (at Mumbai and Kolkata) and Final (at Ahmedabad)

ICC also advised fans to register on their website, the link for which will be active from August 15, to get regular updates about ticket announcements. "This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day," the ICC said.

“We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues," said BCCI CEO Hemang Amin.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup. The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game.”

