ICC World Cup, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s predicted XI against Afghanistan - Couple of changes expected

Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing loss against New Zealand in the opening encounter as they take on Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Tuesday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 136 with Kiwi pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets each.

Henry, who conceded 107 runs in a warm-up match against West Indies earlier this week, continued his resurgence to remove Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis in the ninth over to leave the Sri Lankan middle order exposed at 46-3.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

Ferguson bagged three middle-order wickets as Sri Lanka finished with the lowest ODI total at Sophia Gardens - below their own record of 138, also set against the Kiwis, in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Dimuth Karunaratne led a mini-recovery for his side, carrying his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 52 to take the total past 100.

But apart from all-rounder Thisara Perera (27), he received no support from the lower order as they were skittled out with 20.4 overs to spare.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan’s predicted XI against Sri Lanka

In reply, the Sri Lanka bowlers were hammered all around the ground as Kiwi opener Martin Guptill smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 73, while his partner Colin Munro made 58 not out to help New Zealand reach their target in less than 17 overs.

Ahead of the match against Afghanistan, skipper Karunaratne will try not to make a lot of changes in order to maintain team morale but the team can see a couple of new faces. Spinner Jeffrey Vandersay can replace Jeevan Mendis while in the fast bowling department, Sri Lanka can opt for Nuwan Pradeep in place of Iduru Udana in order to get more purchase from the Cardiff pitch.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 09:57 IST