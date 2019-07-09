ICC World Cup: Justin Langer confirms one change to playing XI before Australia vs England semi-final match at Edgbaston

Australia will face England in the second semi-final of the World Cup on Thursday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. They are facing some injury worries as Usman Khwaja has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury and Matthew Wade has been flown in as replacement. Before the semi-final, Australia’s head coach Justin Langer has confirmed that batsman Peter Handscomb come in as Khwaja’s replacement in the playing 11 and will play the semi-final match against England.

This will be the first World Cup match of Handscomb’s career and it will come in an extremely crucial encounter.

‘NEWS: Australia head coach Justin Langer confirms Peter Handscomb will come into Australia’s XI in place of Usman Khawaja for the #CWC19 semi-final against England on Thursday. He’ll be playing his first World Cup game. No pressure,’ ICC confirmed.

READ | Liam Plunkett warns Australia that England are a ‘different animal’ now

Handscomb was omitted from the original World Cup squad, but he was named as the replacement for the injured Shaun Marsh who was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a fracture on his forearm.

Khawaja was also later ruled out of the tournament as he strained his hamstring during the team’s group stage match against South Africa.

Australia finished the group stage in the second position with 14 points from seven matches. The team will take on England in the semi-final on July 11 in Headingley.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 23:56 IST