ICC World Cup semi-final qualification scenario: England’s win over India puts Pakistan, Bangladesh in danger

Apart from millions of Indian fans, England’s victory over Virat Kohli and Co. also broke the hearts of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka fans. Sri Lanka were in fact, knocked out of the World Cup because of England’s 31-run win over India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. England’s loss would have enhanced Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka’s chances of reaching the semi-finals, which now has become very difficult but not impossible.

While Sri Lanka were knocked out of World Cup, Pakistan and Bangladesh still have a realistic chance of making it to the semi-finals, provided they win their remaining matches and the stars align.

Australia, the only qualified team of World Cup 2019, sit on top of the points table with 14 points from 8 matches. India, who suffered their first loss of the tournament against England, too appear more or less certain for the semi-finals. They have two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and need to win only one match to seal their berth.

Bangladesh (7 points in 7 matches)

Remaining matches:

1) Against India at Edgbaston on July 2

2) Against Pakistan at Lord’s on July 5

3 wins from 7 matches and they have to face India and Pakistan. If they win all their matches, they will finish with 11 points and can still qualify if England win not more than one.

Pakistan (9 points in 8 matches)

Remaining matches: Against Bangladesh at Lord’s on July 5

Pakistan’s narrow win against Afghanistan kept them alive in the tournament. They would have to beat Bangladesh in their remaining match and hope that England don’t win more than one of the remaining two matches.

Knocked out teams: Afghanistan, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 18:29 IST