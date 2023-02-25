'I'd just say to him, 'stay at home'': AUS great feels Pat Cummins won't return for remain Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests

Australia captain Pat Cummins had to leave for home halfway through the team's Test tour of India to be with his ailing mother. The 29-year-old fast bowler is set to miss the third Test and Steve Smith will be leading the team in his stead with Australia looking to bounce back after losing the first two matches of the four-Test series.

A number of voices from both the Indian and Australian sides expressed support for Cummins in the wake of the news and former fast bowler Jason Gillespie feels that it is better if the skipper doesn't return to India and spend whatever time he can with his family.

It wouldn't surprise me if we didn't see him on this tour [again]," Gillespie told Summer Grandstand on Saturday. “If I was in charge, I'd probably just say to him, 'stay at home'. With all due respect, the series is gone, we can't win the series, there's (more) series coming up this year, moving forward, it might just be a really good opportunity for Pat Cummins to spend important time, precious time, with close family and friends,” he said.

Gillespie said that Cummins would be utilising his time better if he was with his family as opposed to leading Australia in a series in which they have little chances of winning. "What's more important, spending time with your close family and friends and particularly your mum who's gravely ill, or the fourth Test of a series that you've already lost? He's already missing the third Test, for me it's an absolute no-brainer. It wouldn't surprise me if behind the scenes they've already said to Pat, we don't need you here in India for this Test series. Be a son. Be a brother, just be around your family. Family is the number one thing," said Gillespie.

