'I'd persist with him when Rahul, Rohit, Kohli return; brings that fearless approach': Gambhir backs IND star for T20WC

One the key boxes to tick for India in the T20I series against South Africa has been their intent in the powerplay which has affected the Men in Blue several times in the past, especially when the batted first in a match. But one batter has laid down the blueprint for India's fearless game against the new ball and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been effusive in his praise for the youngster as he backed him for the T20 World Cup as well.

Ishan Kishan has so far scored 55 runs in the powerplay in 41 balls across two innings at a strike rate of 134.1 and a boundary rate of almost 4 balls. India has long been in search for a fearless batter at the top of the order in T20Is and Ishan has proven his worth so far in the department.

Speaking to Star Sports after India's match against South Africa in Cuttack, Gambhir opined that he would like to persist with Ishan even when KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned from their break to rejoin the white-ball side. He also urged head coach Rahul Dravid to persist with Ishan for the T20 World Cup tournament and keep him in the XI during the build-up games if he does remain in the scheme of things.

“The question is, when KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return, will the Indian team persist with them? Because you always talk about x-factor and about having a fearless approach. Whether he scores runs or not, he brings in that fearless approach. Will they be tempted to start with him and Rohit and play KL Rahul in the middle order. But I would want to persist with him in Australian conditions where there will be bouncy wickets and he loves to pull off the backfoot and he hits the length ball very well. I think they should persist with him for this T20 World Cup. If he is in the scheme of things they play him till the World Cup,” he said.

While Kohli and Rohit have both been rested for the South Africa series, Rahul was ruled out of the contest with an injury.

