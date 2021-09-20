‘If anybody has the sharpest brain in this league, it’s MS Dhoni’: Sehwag lauds MSD’s captaincy against MI in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni’s on-field tactics against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 match no. 30 in Dubai was simply remarkable. A Rohit Sharma-less MI began the game in a phenomenal fashion, reducing Chennai to 24/4 inside the Powerplay. But soon the fortunes turned in CSK’s way.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad’s superb knock (88 not out off 58 balls), that helped Chennai to set a 157-run target, Dhoni rotated his bowlers in such a way that MI ultimately succumbed to a 20-run defeat. Dhoni & Co earned the valuable 2 points to gain the first position on the points table.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag lauded Dhoni’s presence of mind and on-field decision that turned the game upside down. While speaking with Cricbuzz, the former cricketer said the CSK captain has the sharpest among all in the ongoing tournament.

“MS Dhoni’s captaincy was spot on, no doubt about that. He doesn’t plan before the game. He observes the things on the field and takes call accordingly. He watches the opposition batsmen and deploys bowling attack according to that. He anticipates in such a way that if a batter is comfortable against pace, he brings in a spinner and vice-versa,” Sehwag said.

“The best example was when he set the field for Dwayne Bravo. Four fielders were inside the circle to stop singles and generate the possibilities of a wicket. And that's how, they got rid of Ishan Kishan.

“Indeed, he’s a good captain but, his bowlers bowl according to the field setup. If anybody has the sharpest brain in this league, it’s MS Dhoni,” he added.

Sehwag further spoke about the dismissal of stand-in MI captain Kieron Pollard, calling it the turning point of the game.

“For me the turning point was bringing in Josh Hazlewood against Kieron Pollard. Because he knew, if he gets a spinner to bowl, Pollard won’t spare the bowler. So, I think, the game changed from there,” Sehwag concluded.