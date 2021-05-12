If England players stand together, they will play rescheduled IPL: Pietersen

The suspension of the Indian Premier League 2021 season has posed a quandary for England international stars. The 14th edition of the lucrative T20 league was supposed to be completed by the end of May. But after several people were tested positive for Covid-19 inside the tournament's bio-bubble, the BCCI and IPL Governing Committee decided to suspend the tournament for the time being.

While many expected the remainder of the IPL season to be played sometime later this year, ECB's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles has indicated that their centrally contracted cricketers might not be available for the IPL as they have international commitments which they need to honour.

Almost half of the IPL franchises have top English cricketers with national captain Eoin Morgan leading Kolkata Knight Riders and the likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, and Ben Stokes playing for Rajasthan Royals. Add to it, Jonny Bairstow who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It’s going to be v interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing it’s best players to play IPL, if it’s rescheduled.

When I went up against ENG, I was alone.

This time, it’s all their best branded players!

If they stand together, they’ll play IPL! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 12, 2021





But former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen believes that if all the England players unanimously decided to play in the IPL, they can still participate in India's T20 league.

"It's going to be interesting to watch how the ECB handle this issue around not allowing its best players to play IPL if it's rescheduled," Pietersen tweeted.

During his playing days, Pietersen was the only sought-after England player in the IPL. The controversial former batsman feels that things have changed from his playing days as top players now understand the value of IPL.

"When I went up against ENG, I was alone. This time, it's all their best-branded players! If they stand together, they'll play IPL," he further added.

(With PTI inputs)



