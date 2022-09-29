'If Gavaskar is backing me, he must have seen something': India youngster reacts to missing out on 15-man T20 WC squad

Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin cover the spinners’ base with Deepak Hooda as an additional bowler with his off-spin as India head to Australia for the next month's World T20. The reserves for the marquee tournament comprise Ravi Bishnoi, who played regularly for India since the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. In his short but impactful T20I career so far, the 22-year-old from Rajasthan has added 16 wickets to his name in 10 games. With Chahal leading the spin department with his leg-spin, Bishnoi was pushed to the reserves for the hotly-anticipated World T20 but the youngster has no regrets about missing out on the 15-member India squad.

Bishnoi said he is grateful for receiving support from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who predicted that the tweaker will go on to play many World Cups for the country. He even advised the leggie to turn himself into an 'undroppable' player for the Indian team management.

“If he(Sunil Gavaskar) is backing me, then he must have seen something in me. And you get a lot of confidence from such greats who have ruled the world of cricket. It becomes meaningful,” Bishnoi told Sports Tak.

Bishnoi began his Indian Premier League (IPL) spell with Punjab Kings, with spin great Anil Kumble as the head coach. His consistent performances earned him a spot in the new franchise – Lucknow Super Giants.

"Well, he has got age on his side. There is another T20 World Cup in a couple of year's time. There are so many T20 World Cups that he can play in the future. He should now perform in such a way that he becomes undroppable. So that's the only way to look at it. He is a young man, it's good experience for him to know he can't get into every team," Gavaskar had told India Today.

Bishnoi also talked about his experience of sharing the dressing room with "big stars" in the IPL and getting tips from Ashwin and Chahal in the Indian set-up.

“Yes, IPL had given us this opportunity to share the dressing room with big stars. But sharing the Indian dressing room with the starts who you watched on TV, ek alag hi feeling thi(it was different).

“Both are great spinners; Ashwin is different and Yuzi(Chahal) is different. I have spoken to Chahal a lot and he keeps telling me ‘you can improve here a lot.’ Meanwhile, Ashwin bhaiya has different class. How he has this brain and how he keeps experimenting. I thought how can someone learn so quickly. I want to pick his brains," added Bishnoi.

