‘If he'd a long rhythmical run-up, batsmen wouldn't find it as difficult’: Holding decodes Bumrah’s bolwing success

Former West Indies pacer and renowned commentator Michael Holding has stated that the key behind Jasprit Bumrah’s success in international cricket is his limited run-up and powerful action.

A lot has been spoken about his bowling action in the past. Several health experts have also suggested that it could trouble the pacer’s body in the long run. However, Bumrah has managed his fitness well and so far, have stayed away from any major injury.

While speaking to The Telegraph, Holding opined that Bumrah’s run-up doesn’t give enough time to the batters to settle at the crease and the latter’s strong action generates the required pace.

“I think what puts people off is Bumrah’s limited run-up and his powerful strong action that produces the pace,” Holding said.

“If he had a long rhythmical run-up and bowled with the same delivery action at the same pace, batsmen would not find it as difficult. Even Jeff Thomson and Lasith Malinga had ‘different’ actions, but they had a run-up through which batsmen could get some sort of rhythm from,” he added.

Bumrah has been a vital cog in India’s blowing unit ever since he made his international debut against Australia in 2016. He has evolved as a multi-format bowler and have also mastered the art of bowling in death overs in the white-ball formats.

In the fourth Test against England at the Oval, he became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets. Before this, former India captain Kapil Dev held the record, getting to the feat in 25 Tests Bumrah bettered his record by picking up his 100th Test scalp in his 24th game.

Bumrah is currently leading India’s pace-attack in the ongoing tour of England. The right-arm quick has reaped success in the tour as he stands second on the list of highest wicket-takers of the 5-match Test series, with 18 scalps to his credit. England pacer Ollie Robinson leads the charts with 21 wickets.