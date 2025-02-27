'If he's got 11 centuries, what's he doing at No.9?': Gavaskar, Wasim Akram roast England after Champions Trophy exit

Legendary India and Pakistan cricketers roasted England's strategy after they were knocked out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday following an eight-run defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore. Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar and Waqar Younis took cheeky digs at England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who despite having 10 first-class centuries, came into bat at No.10 when England needed 17 runs off 13 balls with two wickets in the bank. Sunil Gavaskar (R) discusses England's defeat to Afghanistan

Rashid only managed 5 off 7 balls with no boundaries before getting dismissed in the penultimate ball of the match. Chasing 326, England were bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs as Afghanistan kept their hopes alive of making it to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. This was their second big win against England after beating them in the ODI World Cup in India in 2023.

Highlighting Rashid's very good record with the bat in domestic cricket, Akram said every time he is in the commentary box, there is always pressure to mention the 11 (10) centuries the leg-spinner has scored in first-class cricket.

‘Why doesn’t Adil Rashid open?

"I have a question for all of you. How does Adil Rashid have 11 hundreds?" Akram said on Ten Sports show 'Dressing Room'.

"You tell us because you had mentioned this," replied Akram's former teammate Waqar Younis.

"Whenever I come in the commentary box a stat guy keep repeating that he's got 11 hundreds. I'm sorry Adil, but you didn't look like a guy with 11 hundreds," Akram added.

"You have to stop mentioning that in the commentary," said Waqar Younis.

Joining the conversation, India legend Sunil Gavaskar made a cheeky remark. "But if he's batting at No.9, then how can he get a hundred? He should be opening the batting. This message should be sent to the England team management that he has got 11 hundreds, he should be opening the batting," he added.

Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran smashed the tournament’s highest-ever individual score of 177 off 146 balls with 12 fours and six sixes and led Afghanistan to 325-7.

England was bowled out for 317 with Joe Root's 120 off 111 balls going in vain.

Root had kept England in the hunt, but once he gloved fast bowler Azmat Omarzai (5-58) behind the wickets in the 46th over, Afghanistan kept its nerve despite a few fumbles in the field to record a memorable win with one ball to spare.

It was Afghanistan's second win against England in a major 50-over ICC tournament; it recorded a 69-run victory in the 2023 World Cup in India.