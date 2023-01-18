‘If I am batting at 4, 5 or 6…’: Suryakumar Yadav's plan to crack ODI code after enjoying massive India T20I success

The fan following of Suryakumar Yadav is touching the sky these days. The World No.1 T20I batter has risen through the ranks in a meteoric manner in the past few months and simultaneously, he has brought millions of supporters to his fold. He ended 2022 as the highest run-getter in the shortest format, accumulating 1164 runs which included two tons and nine half-centuries, in 31 matches at an average of 46.56. Starting from where he left, he then slammed the first century for Team India in 2023, scoring an explosive 112 off 51 balls against Sri Lanka on January 07.

In an interaction with bcci.tv, Suryakumar reflected on the huge support for himself and the pressure of performance that comes along with such die-hard following.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli's stumps rattled, left dumbfounded by Mitchell Santner; Gavaskar gives strong reaction

“It is fun. It feels really great. Whenever you go to a different city, you are getting that recognition. At the same time, you can forget what you have been doing before achieving all this and how you have reached till here. It’s a little difficult sometimes, but I just try and remain the same,” said Suryakumar.

Interestingly, Suryakumar hasn't been able to replicate his incredible performances from T20Is in ODIs. In the 50-over format, he is yet to hit a hundred and averages merely 30.62 with the strike rate being 101.53. The 32-year-old delved into the mindset and strategy that he sticks to while batting in the middle and lower-middle order for the Men in Blue.

“I think I try and play situations, whatever situation I bat in. If I am batting at 4, 5 or 6, I look at the situation - what the team demands at the moment. Whatever the team demands, I just go through the motions,” said Suryakumar.

The star India batter had got his debut India cap in March 2021 after doing well in the Indian Premier League across seasons. Suryakumar is yet to mark his debut in the longest format i.e, Test cricket for India. However, he has been inclcuded in the the India squad for the first two Tests against Australia in February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON