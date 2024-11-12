Menu Explore
If I can play one Champions Trophy it will be great: Mohammad Nabi

ANI |
Nov 12, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Following the ODI series win against Bangladesh, former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said he wants to play in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place next year in Pakistan.

Following the ODI series win against Bangladesh, former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said he wants to play in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place next year in Pakistan.

The 39-year-old played a massive part in ensuring Afghanistan clinched a 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh in Sharjah on Monday as they registered a narrow five-wicket victory on the back of an eighth ODI century from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

It was Afghanistan's third consecutive series victory following successes over Ireland and South Africa earlier this year and comes on the back of an excellent recent run at the most recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup that has seen the side become one of the most exciting white-ball teams in the world.

While Nabi knows he is entering the final stages of his glittering international career, the talented all-rounder is eyeing next year's Champions Trophy event as his final chance to win an ICC trophy.

"In my mind from the last World Cup, I thought of retiring but if I can play one Champions Trophy it will be great for me. Just small contributions from my side to the youngsters and my insight to them will be more useful," Nabi said as he was quoted by the ICC

Nabi contributed 135 runs and two wickets across the series against Bangladesh, with his valuable 34* at the end helping Afghanistan chase down their opponents' total of 244/8 with just 10 deliveries remaining at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Fellow all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was adjudged Player of the Match during the third contest for his four wickets and unbeaten 70* alongside Nabi at the end of the chase, while Gurbaz found form with a blistering innings of 101 at the top of the batting order.

It was Gurbaz's third ODI century of the year and eighth overall and helped the dashing right-hander move further ahead on the list for most ODI hundreds of any player from Afghanistan.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy event next year scheduled for February and March in Pakistan, Afghanistan will travel to Zimbabwe for a mutli-format tour that includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches in Bulawayo.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

